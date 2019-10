A host of Bollywood celebrities are being spotted in various Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai. On the final day of Navratri and to mark the triumph of good over evil, Bollywood star Aiswarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn stopped by to offer prayers to Goddess Durga in a local pandal. While Aishwarya was spotted with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai, Ajay Devgn attended the festivities with his son Yug. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla).