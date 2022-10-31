On the show, Karan Johar first said, "Now you'll be sharing some of the issues with your daughter-in-law. There will be Ash, who will come and take some of the burden off your shoulders." To which Jaya Bachchan answered, "Hopefully. I am hoping that she will take a lot more than just some." KJo cut in and said, "So you want to give her lots more?" Shweta answered, "Don't do that mom. It's scary and intimidating," to which Jaya answered, "What rubbish." Shweta added, "Slowly ease her into it." Karan explained, "The Bachchan way of life?" While Jaya agreed, Shweta said, "It's not that hard." (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)