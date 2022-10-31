7 / 14

Abhishek had shared, "Credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. I think what works also is that Maa and her are very close. They talk about everything and I really feel that Maa has very easily moved into the space of being her confidant in the house. I am pretty sure when a woman first comes into her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently, and obviously. And I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law because she too, knew what it was like to do that. And I really think Maa has done that." (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)