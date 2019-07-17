Celeb spotting: Aishwarya Rai, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi and others

Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Aishwarya Rai, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/aishwarya-rai-sunny-leone-nora-fatehi-malaika-arjun-photos-5834533/

Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Sunny Leone among others were spotted in Mumbai.

aishwarya rai with aaradhya and abhishek bachchan

We spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shahid kapoor at gym

Shahid Kapoor clicked outside the gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

arjun kapoor and malaika arora

We spotted Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor on a lunch date in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sunny leone and rannvijay singha photo

Sunny Leone and Ranvijay Sinha clicked at Splitsvilla X2 launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sanya malhotra outside gym

Sanya Malhotra snapped outside her gym in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

nora fatehi song o saki saki

Nora Fatehi promoted her song "O Saki Saki" in Andheri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

emraan hashmi photo

Our photographers caught Emraan Hashmi and son Ayaan in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

mouni roy photos

Mouni Roy clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

