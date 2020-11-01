1 / 9

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 47th birthday today. The actor was born in Mangalore on November 1, 1973. She started her career as a model and became a globally known name after she won the Miss World pageant in 1994. She has been working in the film industry for over two decades now. Let's take a look at her life and career through some of her rare pictures. (Photo: Express archive)