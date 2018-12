Aishwarya Rai was overwhelmed by the strength of the children who are fighting cancer at such a young age. She captioned the images as, "Saluting ALL the Angelic BraveHearts at CPAA🤗❤️ GOD BLESS ALL their Families, Doctors, Caregivers and Loved ones ⭐️✨ I’m so overwhelmed by your Strength of Spirit, Positivity and ever-smiling darling Pure Souls❤️GOD BLESS n LOVE ALWAYS" (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)