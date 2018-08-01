Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have fun on Indian Idol 10
Advertisement
Best of Express
- NRC row: What the Assam Accord of 1985 said about immigrants
- SportsEdgbaston Test: Ashwin picks four as England collapse after Root run-out
- DMK youth leader thrashes hotel staff for refusing food after closing time, suspended from party
- North East IndiaNIA recovers missing pistol of Manipur police from Congress MLAs residence
- PM Modi calls for effective functioning of Parliament, says country, not govt loses most due to uproar
- EntertainmentFanney Khan actor Anil Kapoor: I don’t believe in numbers and clubs
- EntertainmentAamir Khan explains the profit sharing model of his films
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt turns muse for her 'amaze photographer' Ranbir Kapoor
- EntertainmentGhazal singer Umbayee passes away
- SportsAshwin picks four, England collapse after Root run-out
- SportsSrikanth, Sindhu in 3rd round at World Championship
- SportsSouth Africa's De Kock hits 87 to set up ODI win
- TechnologyYou will now be able to chat with companies via Whatsapp; here’s how it will work
- TechnologyHuawei beats Apple to become No 2; here’s how Xiaomi, HMD Global Nokia fared
- TechnologyApple Q3 results in numbers: iPhone prices continue to rise, services grow 31 per cent
- LifestyleSuhana Khan makes her magazine cover debut; does it match up to the other iconic ones?
Advertisement