Celeb spotting: Aishwarya Rai, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Tackling mass circulation of fake messages not 'rocket science': Ravi Shankar Prasad tells WhatsApp
- Post SC ruling, Kejriwal says Modi govt’s ‘illegal orders’ wasted ‘precious three years’
- Interfaith couple's passports cleared, probe says Lucknow official exceeded brief
- SportsIndonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth's title defence ends, PV Sindhu wins
- North East IndiaIn Nagaland, a school teaches urban kids to get their hands dirty, for all the right reasons
- EntertainmentSonali Bendre diagnosed with high grade cancer
- EntertainmentThe Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher introduces reel life Lalu Prasad Yadav and LK Advani
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others share their love for Sonali Bendre
- EntertainmentSanju earns Rs 167.51 crore
- SportsSrikanth's title defence ends, Sindhu wins
- SportsWimbledon 2018 Live Score Day 3
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 21 Highlights
- TechnologyAsus ZenFone 5Z was always designed with a ‘notch’ in mind: CEO Jerry Shen
- TechnologyFrom Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Moto G6 Play, top smartphones to consider on Flipkart
- TechnologyWhatsApp reveals 25 per cent India users not in groups, 9 out of 10 messages from one user to another
- Lifestyle7 health benefits of the humble bottle gourd or 'lauki'
Advertisement