Celebrity social media photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and others

Arjun Rampal shared this click of his newborn and wrote, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal." (Photo: Arjun Rampal/ Instagram)