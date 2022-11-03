Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Updated: November 3, 2022 3:13:17 pm
Actor Hansika Motwani made her fans happy after she took to social media to announce her engagement to boyfriend Sohail Kathuria. Speculations were rife that Hansika is set to marry her business partner Sohail. Here we are with photos and details about Hansika and Sohail's engagement and wedding plans.
Sohail proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the photos seem like they are out of a romantic movie. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
In the photos, Sohail can be seen bending down on one knee to propose to Hansika. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
The happy girl Hansika Motwani is seen dressed in a strapless white dress while her fiance donned a black suit. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Sharing photos from their dreamy day, Hansika wrote, "Now and Forever". (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Karan Tacker, PV Sindhu, and Shivaleeka Oberoi congratulated the couple. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
While Hansika did not share details about her wedding, a few media reports have it that the actor will be marrying Sohail Kathuria, who is her friend and business partner, in the first week of December. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
There will be three-day wedding festivities and the marriage will reportedly take place between December 2 and 4. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)