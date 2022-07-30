8 / 8

This film keeps the period setting of the early 1800s, but also has an engaging post-modern flair in its depiction of the film's heroine, Fanny Price (Frances O'Connor). Mansfield Park is not the most appealing Jane Austen novel. Fanny can come across as a bit of a wet blanket, and she has the most tiresome of all of Austen's love interests. The film version, however, manages to mitigate some of the structural issues in the text. Fanny gets some much-needed personality, and while Edmund is played by Jonny Lee Miller, who brings a charm to character that lets us forget some of his flaws. (Photo: Movie Poster)