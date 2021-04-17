1 / 11

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale announced their engagement on Saturday. The couple shared a love-soaked picture on social media. "💍𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 ❤️ @drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed #powecouple #suket," Sugandha wrote on Instagram. As the television stars look forward to their wedding, we dig in some of their old pictures together.