Top news
- Covid effect: Ed-tech firms corner $1.95 bn funds so far this year
- Pay Rs 1 lakh to BMC for not challenging standing committee rules, Bombay HC directs corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat
- Won’t allow any union minister in state if Centre does not address farmers' concerns: Raju Shetti
- Farmer unions begin talks with Centre; say no to panel, agree to revert with objections
- BMC official Yashwant Jadhav under scanner as audio clip goes viral, BJP demands his resignation
- Eye on high retail inflation, RBI may maintain status quo
- In name of conversion, UP ‘love jihad’ law targets inter-faith unions
7 beautiful photos from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s weddingUpdated: December 2, 2020 9:59:46 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- In name of conversion, UP ‘love jihad’ law targets inter-faith unions
- Farmer unions say no to panel, agree to revert to Centre with objections
- EntertainmentAbhishek Banerjee: 2020 gave much needed attention to hardworking actors
- TrendingWatch: Texas boy who lost parents to Covid-19 gets surprise birthday parade
- Trending'World's loneliest elephant' Kaavan starts a new life in Cambodia
- SportsIndia vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online
- SportsIND vs AUS 3rd ODI: T Natarajan makes his ODI debut at Canberra
- OpinionCentre must carefully consider options, do the groundwork, close the communication gap
- J&K's Roshni Act: Who it helped own land, and why it's been scrapped
- LifestyleShilpa Shetty's exercise sequence is good for digestion and strengthening the back
- TechnologyQualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile chip promises camera and gaming improvements