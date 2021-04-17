Latest news
- Hope time for 1st woman CJI won’t be very far off: Justice Nariman
- Veteran Tamil actor Vivek passes away
- IMD predicts third straight year of normal monsoon
- Direct MSP transfers begin, Punjab farmers ring in the new
- Oxygen crisis: extent, solutions
- Ajeeb Daastaans movie review: In Netflix anthology, something strange this way comes
Vikram, Trisha, Arjun, Vairamuthu and others pay last respects to late actor VivekApril 17, 2021 10:45:30 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Relief for Covid patients: Pharma firms slash Remdesivir prices after govt intervention
- Bengal assembly elections: Over 78% turnout in 5th phase amid sporadic incidents of violence
- EntertainmentActor Vivek cremated with state honours, as fans pay last respects
- EntertainmentThe Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale get engaged, see photos
- Trending'46 wild seconds': Video of man saving his wife from bobcat is breaking the internet
- TrendingUK man orders apples online, gets brand new iPhone instead!
- SportsMI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians pull off a comeback, win by 13 runs
- SportsMirabai Chanu creates world record in C&J, bags bronze in Asian C'ship
- OpinionPandemic is an opportunity to examine our education system
- Why second wave of Covid-19 has a higher positivity rate
- LifestyleQueen sits alone at funeral for Prince Philip to set example
- TechnologyChild safety groups ask Facebook to reconsider Instagram for kids launch