Popular Tamil actor Sathish has tied the knot with Sindhu in Chennai. The comedian, who has been active in the Tamil film industry since 2010, reportedly, met his wife through an arranged marriage setup. The who's who of Kollywood including Jiiva, Vijay Sethupathi and Udhayanidhi Stalin attended the wedding reception.



Sathish, who made his debut with Tamil Padam in 2010, made a breakthrough essaying a role alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Ethir Neechal. He was last seen in Aruvam and is currently working on a slew of projects including Seeru, Aayiram Jenmangal, Kannai Nambathey, 4G and Ranga among more.