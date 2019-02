Abhishek Bachchan turned 43 on February 5. He celebrated the special day with his family. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya, sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, father Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Brindya Rai were seen at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Scroll to see photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)