The summers are here and people are taking off to 'cooler' destinations to beat the heat. Recently, Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from their vacation in the Maldives. In fact, Abhishek shared a series of photos extolling the beauty of the place and his family (Source: Instagram/abhishekbachchan; Instagram/aishwaryabachchan).