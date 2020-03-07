1 / 8

Aamir Khan, who has been shooting for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, has wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule of the film. Mona Singh and other crew members shared photos from the schedule wrap on social media. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed 1994 hit Forrest Gump. (Photo: Tarannum Khan/Instagram)