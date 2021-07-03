1 / 7

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who were married for 15 years, have announced their divorce. The couple's joint statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."