Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning at the age of 87. She breathed her last at 5 am. She was the wife of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the mother of Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda and Rima Kapoor Jain. Her brothers Rajendra Nath, Prem Nath and Narendra Nath also became actors. Krishna and Raj Kapoor had married in 1946. Here are some rare Express Archive photos of Krishna Raj Kapoor with family and friends. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)