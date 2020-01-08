1 / 11

By Shaikh Ayaz



In Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon (2017), Kangana Ranaut played Miss Julia, an action star of the 1940s at a time when much of the world lay in the throes of war while Indian independence movement is in full swing. Julia's filmmaking mentor and lover, Rusi Billimoria, is portrayed suavely by Saif Ali Khan. With Julia's talent for histrionics and Rusi's proximity with British troops, the couple join forces to make crazy stunt pictures, the likes of which India has never seen. Ranaut's Miss Julia was no cinematic invention. She was, in fact, based on a real-life character — none other than the iconic Fearless Nadia, a popular stunt queen who ruled the Hindi marque with her heroic feats in the 1930s through the '50s with one final fling as late as 1968! In her heyday, she was the stuff of legend and a potential death sentence to antagonists.



Nicknamed Hunterwali, after one of her hit films, Nadia — born as Mary Ann Evans in 1908 in Perth, Australia — was a big box-office draw thanks to all the risky action she pulled off herself without the need to have a stuntwoman perform it on her behalf. She was a sexy blonde who knew how to whoop-ass. A hero in a male-dominated universe, she was a star, a stuntwoman, a horse-rider, roof-climber and gravity-defier, all rolled into one. She brandished a whip at the drop of a hat. Wearing a mask, she sent men flying with a thwack. She ran atop trains and made lions her pet. That, in short, is Fearless Nadia for you. One of Indian cinema's most unusual figures, Nadia was a daughter of a Scottish-Australian soldier and Greek belly-dancer and was once a chorus girl and circus performer herself. Meeting the Wadia brothers, filmmakers Jamshed 'JBH' Wadia and her future husband Homi Wadia, changed her life. The brothers, who were already an established name in show business, spotted the potential in the young dame and immediately encouraged her to learn Hindustani. The Wadias launched her in a couple of bit roles before offering her the top prize — Hunterwali. Released in 1935, the film became a huge success and made Fearless Nadia a rage among Indian audiences.



The Nadia fever continued well into the 1940s, with hits like Punjab Mail, Diamond Queen, Jungle Princess and Bombaiwali. She retired in the 1950s, but made one last hurrah in 1968 when Homi Wadia decided to make a Bond-style extravaganza titled Khilari in which she was aptly code-named 'Living Fireball.' She was 59 then. Past her prime, she still found time to maintain a hectic social life along with indulging her passion for race horses. In real life, too, she embodied a certain brash flamboyance. In 1993, her great-nephew, the late Riyad Wadia (Jamshed's grandson) made a documentary to celebrate her life, which introduced her to a new generation of filmgoers who had never seen her movies before and helped popularise her overseas, as the documentary was screened at film festivals around the world. Nadia passed away in 1996 at age 88.



The stark feminist undertones in the films featuring Bollywood's original stunt star also didn't go unnoticed by critics. As author Dorothee Wenner argues in her book, Fearless Nadia (originally written in German and translated into English), "The manner in which, from the beginning of her long film career, she fought, more or less explicitly, for the equality of women comes across as very modern and extremely inspiring from today's perspective." Wenner described the Nadia actioners as "a shimmering mixture of action, eroticism and progressive ideas." Wenner had collaborated on the book with Riyad before his untimely death.



On her 111th birth anniversary today, Roy Wadia, her great-nephew, dives into the family archives to take us on a joyride that Fearless Nadia's unusual life was.