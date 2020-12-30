1 / 10

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to ring in 2021 in Ranthambore, where they are currently vacationing along with their families, including Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Here are some photos from their Ranthambore holiday. (Photos: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)