83 wrap-up party: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan attendhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/83-wrap-up-party-ranveer-singh-deepika-padukone-kabir-khan-6058646/

83 wrap-up party: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan attend

Ranveer Singh was joined by Deepika Padukone at the wrap up party of 83. Director Kabir Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar and others were also present.

A party was thrown for the occasion of wrap up of upcoming sports drama 83's filming. Ranveer Singh was joined by wife-actor Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Ranveer Singh starrer is based on the Indian cricket world cup winning team that clinched the trophy from West Indies in 1983. Ranveer plays the main role of the skipper Kapil Dev. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika essays the role of Kapil's wife in 83, Romi Dev. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

'83 is directed by Kabir Khan. The filmmaker is known for films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saqib Saleem was also snapped at the party. In 83, he plays the role of Mohinder Amarnath. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala was clicked with his wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Adinath Kothare was also present at the event. He is Dilip Vengsarkar in 83. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ammy Virk poses for the cameras. He is Balwinder Sandhu in 83. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sahil Khattar, who dons the role of Syed Kirmani in 83, was also spotted at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

