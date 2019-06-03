83: Ranveer Singh and his squad meet cricketing legends in London

The cast of Kabir Khan's '83 is making the most of their time in London. The onscreen cricketing squad, including actors Ranveer Singh, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, and Saahil Khattar, along with Pankaj Tripathi, are currently shooting for the much-awaited project in England. Interestingly, the real team India is also in London for the ICC World Cup 2019. Not to miss a chance, Ranveer and his boys took time off to meet cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vivian Richards and Wasim Akram. Scroll on to see the amazing clicks shared by the actors on their Twitter handles. (Photo: Ranveer Singh and Jatin Sarna/Twitter)