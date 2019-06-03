Toggle Menu Sections
83: Ranveer Singh and his squad meet cricketing legends in London

Ranveer Singh along with his co-actors from the upcoming '83 film met cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vivian Richards, Shane Warne and Wasim Akram in London.

The cast of Kabir Khan's '83 is making the most of their time in London. The onscreen cricketing squad, including actors Ranveer Singh, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, and Saahil Khattar, along with Pankaj Tripathi, are currently shooting for the much-awaited project in England. Interestingly, the real team India is also in London for the ICC World Cup 2019. Not to miss a chance, Ranveer and his boys took time off to meet cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vivian Richards and Wasim Akram. Scroll on to see the amazing clicks shared by the actors on their Twitter handles. (Photo: Ranveer Singh and Jatin Sarna/Twitter)

'83 is the story of India's first ever cricket world cup victory under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, and features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The actor was on cloud nine after meeting Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh shared several clicks with Sachin Tendulkar and captioned them as, "GOD OF CRICKET ! @sachin_rt ❤ @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

It seems Ranveer Singh took some batting tips from the Master Blaster. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh also met West Indies legend Vivian Richards and shared some candid clicks. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Ranveer wrote along, "THE INCOMPARABLE SIR VIV RICHARDS ! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Here's a click of Ranveer Singh with another cricket icon from India, Sunil Gavaskar. The caption reads, "THE LITTLE MASTER! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh met former Australian bowler Shane Warne. He wrote, "SPIN KING ! #Warnie @ShaneWarne @83thefilm #83squad" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Apart from Ranveer, actors Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna and Tahir Raj Bhasin also shared their solo clicks with the "God of Cricket" - Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna/Twitter)

Marathi actor Chirag Patil is set to play his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil in '83. He shared pictures with Harbhajan Singh and Sir Vivian Richards on Twitter. (Photo: Chirag Patil/Twitter)

Sacred Games fame Jatin Sarna, who plays Yashpal Sharma in '83, posted a photo with Sunil Gavaskar too. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Twitter)

Jatin also shared a click with Wasim Akram. He captioned the set of pics as, "So this doesn’t happen daily, when you not only meet legends but the god of cricket himself. After listening to them i will start playing cricket seriously. @sachin_rt #SunilGavaskar @wasimakramlive @harbhajan_singh @83thefilm #83squad #SalaamCricket19" (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Twitter)

Jatin Sarna also put up a group picture where almost all the actors of '83 were seen posing with Harbhajan Singh. The Bollywood squad is set to shoot the memorable final match at the Lord's in the coming days. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Twitter)

