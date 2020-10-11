4 / 8

Ali Fazal's post caption read, "Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off and boom, i was there see? Annoying lil prick me. . see love, they gotz to kno ,you is a super hero! The scum the scum the smudge the fudge. 43 goodies, a hoodlum and a judge. attica and lives mattering ( hear em?) Down n out - up and about. The funk’s’ no match to us .. Cuddle cushion coco!!! i love you little loco. Aaight, u go sav’em , i go save Mirza. For real???? Ali ? . Oh no i mean poetry ( yea, thats what we missing in my country- poetry) . Show needs no saving. Hehe. I love all things defined , because they need smudging. Defination by defination ceases in conformity. The moment u form form you must be ready to dissipate . And if u ready then u hav imagined and if u have imagined, it creates a new future.. and therefore dissolves the mould. So i hear. Ok bye.@therichachadha." (Photo: Ali Fazal/ Instagram)