Top news
- Odisha: Day after birthday bash, BJP MP’s office sealed
- 42% drop in rape cases in 4 yrs, claims UP govt
- AIIB, World Bank-funded project to invest $1.5 bn in India’s Covid fight
- Citing LAC, US slams China, says we turned other cheek too long
- Worried about Covid surge after Durga Puja, doctors urge CM Mamata to stop pandal gatherings
- Spiked TRP ‘scam’: Mumbai police summons Republic Media CEO, 5 others
- Pune: 'No ICU bed available', 21-year-old dies two hours after being discharged from hospital
- Explained: What Navaratri without Garba means for Gujarat
- Virat Kohli’s brilliance exposes predictable & outdated Chennai Super Kings
- Man from Himachal shot dead in road rage incident at Zirakpur
8 celebrity photos you should not miss todayOctober 11, 2020 3:57:21 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAarey Metro car shed shifted, cases against protesters withdrawn: Uddhav
- India Covid numbers: In a first, Kerala tops even Maharashtra
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut wraps up Thalaivi schedule, shares photos
- EntertainmentAamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals she has depression
- TrendingFrom Malayalam to Russian, this Dubai cab driver can speak in 10 different languages
- TrendingThis image of elephant herd wins Royal Society of Biology competition
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
- Explained: Why the Nadal-Djokovic French Open final will be unique
- OpinionImpunity, thy name is Uttar Pradesh
- Why Nadal-Djokovic French Open final will be an unmissable match
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra Jonas looks striking in black, but her hairdo has our attention
- TechnologyReview: We tried BenQ's GV1 portable projector