7 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Five best sequences from the filmUpdated: July 11, 2022 5:23:51 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- In saga Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis, the many messages by BJP
- UP court sends Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody
- EntertainmentWhen Sanjay Dutt had said he can 'shed blood' for Kumar Gaurav: 'Love him immensely'
- EntertainmentRanveer Singh buys Rs 119 cr quadruplex apartment, becomes Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's neighbour: reports
- TrendingCouple signs a contract after their wedding ceremony. See what's on the list
- TrendingMan wins the internet with his dance moves on the street. Watch video
- SportsThe Indian Basketball connection that helped Nick Kyrgios reach Wimbledon final
- Sports'Outside Noise': From Dhoni to Virat to Rohit, Team India's famous catchphrase
- OpinionSri Lanka uprising: A new social contract
- Who are the Tamils of Moreh in Manipur?
- LifestyleDia Mirza urges mothers to make time for themselves; here's why it is important
- TechnologyGoose bumps build for the Webb’s 1st snapshots