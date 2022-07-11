1 / 5

The opening sequences of Baahubali: The Beginning, had Ramya Krishnan as Queen Shivagami - the role of a lifetime. In one of the most stunning sequences of the film (perhaps a homage to The Lion King), she in full Rafiki style proclaims the child in her hand as the future king of Mahismati. But an even more stunning shot follows when trying to escape unscathed with the baby, she falls into the river herself but her hand rises above the waters - with the wailing baby still alive. This singular moment encapsulates all the themes of fate, sacrifice and loss that the film eventually comes to embody. (Photo: Movie Still)