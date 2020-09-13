5 / 7

When Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him the role of Cap, Evans was understandably reluctant. It was not just what he had gone through while filming Fantastic Four films, it was also the contract of six films that Marvel wanted him to sign. He was so intimidated that he had to go to therapy. He told We Got This Covered around the release of The First Avenger, “I went [to therapy] because I was very apprehensive about taking the movie, I was nervous about the lifestyle change, about the commitment. You know, it’s six movies that can last 10 years." (Photo: Chris Evans/Twitter)