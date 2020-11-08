Bihar polls
- Exit polls give Bihar to RJD-led Opp alliance, show Nitish door
- 10,00,000/19,00,000: View from 4 rallies, 4 voters
- Poll issues at a border town in Bihar: ‘International is local’
- Stirrings in home of Bihar’s first Dalit CM: the poor want to be counted
- Bhagalpur to Delhi, ’80s to now, seeking way out via coaching hubs
- No bail for Lalu Prasad in time for Bihar results, next hearing on November 27
- Bihar elections: AIMIM, VIP fates at stake today; so are Mahagathbandhan hopes
- Bihar elections: Also voting today, in the shadow of NRC, a settlement of nomads
- Bihar elections: Rupture of a coalition of extremes
- Bihar polls phase 3: Mahagathbandhan has clear edge, NDA banks on Mithila, Tirhut regions
7 photos from Laxmii’s special screening hosted by Akshay Kumar, Kiara AdvaniNovember 8, 2020 12:27:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Soldiers without borders: Fighting didn't stop for Indians even after WWII
- Promise of jobs: View from 4 rallies, 4 voters in Bihar
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and others celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory
- EntertainmentMank review roundup: 'Provocative, pointed and ruthlessly entertaining'
- Trending'Bye bye Trump' trends online after Joe Biden wins US presidential elections
- TrendingBrazilian man marries himself after fiancée breaks off engagement
- SportsWilliamson’s masterstrokes: The three shots which stood out vs RCB
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Team News
- OpinionScepter and crown, must tumble down
- What does President Biden mean for India and its relationship with the US?
- LifestyleFirst ever GucciFest to begin November 16; here's what you need to know
- TechnologyMeet Mujjo, a Dutch designer label creating fine leather cases for iPhone