Top news
- Reading recommendations from a pandemic year
- Ayodhya: Blueprint of mosque unveiled
- Moradabad ‘love jihad’: After wife’s testimony, man, brother released
- UP Cops: Man held under anti-conversion law, tried to change woman’s religion
- Amit Shah roadshow in Bolpur today
- Kerala govt warns of Covid case spurt after local polls
- “The 20-year-old Bulbbul is a lot like me: clumsy and indecisive”
- 'I've been in the industry for a decade, but nothing mattered until Scam 1992'
- What happens when a human and a mosquito take matters to court
7 adorable photos of Nazriya Nazim you need to seeDecember 20, 2020 2:24:20 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Nepal PM Oli dissolves Parliament amidst power tussle
- Live: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Bolpur today
- EntertainmentHina Khan: The little girl growing up in Srinagar would’ve never imagined walking Cannes
- Trending'Such a beautiful moment': Man proposes to his train driver girlfriend at Dublin station
- TrendingViral Video: Baby Jesus gets a Covid makeover in Bolivia, wears face mask and hazmat suit
- SportsLIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I
- Sports36/9: The world didn’t end but maybe new India needs an old lesson
- OpinionMay our children forgive us
- Explained: Is 'Summer of 36' Indian cricket's lowest point?
- LifestyleStay merry with millet: Try these barnyard Christmas cookies
- TechnologyBengaluru edtech startup wants to score big with quiz for kids