1 / 8

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were honoured at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. The winners included actors Ajay Devgn, Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Biju Menon, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, filmmaker Om Raut and many others. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)