Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was loved by fans, who nicknamed them 'SidNaaz'. The actors have worked in music videos "Bhula Dunga" and "Shona Shona". They recently shot for another romantic single by Shreya Ghoshal in Goa. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)