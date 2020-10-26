Bihar polls
- Hit by lockdown, a call for change: from ‘chacha Nitish’ to ‘bhatijas’
- Jagadanand Singh: Rajput leader who has Lalu’s ear, Tejashwi’s back
- Shreyasi Singh's Campaign trail: Her father her main ammo, BJP’s candidate keeps her eye on the prize
- 'Free vaccine in Bihar, are others from Bangladesh?' Uddhav Thackeray in Dussehra speech
- Chirag fires another salvo, warns Nitish of jail over ‘corruption’
- 'We're not kids to be misguided': Owaisi responds to RSS chief's CAA remarks
- Explained: Who is Sanjay Yadav?
- Bihar elections: What stands between Nitish Kumar and a possible fourth term?
6 stunning photos from Neha Kakkar's wedding
- An Expert Explains: Why US President poll matters to India
- CitiesGujarat High Court begins live streaming of proceedings on trial basis
- EntertainmentSulthan first look: Karthi is ready with another actioner
- EntertainmentFrom sanitising to not touching the camera: How Kunal Kohli shot Lahore Confidential during the pandemic
- Video of model using mehendi to colour lips has Indians baffled and horrified
- TrendingA police dog in his uniform is getting plenty of praise on social media
- SportsThe great Khabib Nurmagomedov era ends on a sensational note
- No arms, no issue for Pakistan snooker player Mohammad Ikram
- OpinionFor Delhi, US election result is consequential in terms of how the next administration approaches China
- A 100 million-year-old fish in Kerala, named after a Lord of the Rings character
- Lifestyle'I could only bring half of me': Adele jokes about weight loss while hosting SNL
- TechnologyWe tried GoPro's Hero 9 Black action camera, here's what we found