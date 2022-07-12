5 / 7

Kahe Ched Mohe: In this song, which finally introduces us to the character of Chandramukhi, we see her dance while being resplendent in a wine red ensemble (the colour of passion). But the song is not just about her alone. It looks at her in relation to Devdas before it lets us make an opinion about her character. Before we see her as an individual entity in the subsequent scenes, we are expected to see her through the lens of an outsider. The edits are choppy yet retain an elusive fluidity to themselves, rapidly shifting perspectives (come to think of it the music does the same with the song giving way to passages of kathak bols) before finally allowing us to submerge ourselves - not in the world of Devdas but in that of Chandramukhi. (Photo: Movie Still)