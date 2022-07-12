6 song sequences from Devdas that tell stories on their ownJuly 12, 2022 4:55:44 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- BusinessRetail inflation eases to 7.01% in June; IIP grows 19.6% in May: Govt data
- ‘Won't tiptoe around religion just because everyone is scared to take on BJP’: Mahua Moitra
- EntertainmentKoffee with Karan 7 episode 2 teaser: After Karan Johar confirms Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan dated, she says 'my ex is everyone's ex'
- Entertainment20 years of Devdas: How a star was born with the audacious Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Madhuri film
- TrendingPillion rider seen using laptop on a flyover. People discuss bosses, work culture
- TrendingTruck with 20 tonne of potato chips catches fire. Watch video
- SportsIndia vs England 1st ODI Live Score and Updates
- SportsRs 400/day cricketers, Harsha Bhogle mimic, YouTube telecast: Gujarat village's Russian betting scam
- OpinionIndia’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break with past diffidence
- A pod-sized laser energy weapon to USAF; what is it?
- LifestyleWhy was Prince George in a suit and tie at Wimbledon despite feeling hot?
- TechnologyNothing phone (1): Space for another brand, but a tough market to please, say analysts