Top news
- Despite calls for restraint, Pak forces providing support to infiltrators: India
- Huge potential to expand economic engagement with Luxembourg: PM Modi
- Neighbours shocked, no FIR by any ‘victim’ against UP engineer
- Kerala gold smuggling case: Voice clip triggers political storm
- Army selects 422 women officers for permanent commission
- Bengal: Malda factory blast kills five, sets off politics
- No difference in Kovind’s words and deeds: Rajnath Singh
6 photos from Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s Maldives getawayNovember 20, 2020 7:46:08 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Why Ahmedabad has hurriedly imposed a weekend curfew
- PM holds security review meet; Jaish terrorists were planning 'something big' on 26/11 anniversary
- EntertainmentMadhur Bhandarkar requests Karan Johar to change the title of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
- EntertainmentChaos Walking trailer: Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's sci-fi epic looks exciting
- TrendingVideo captures meteor breaking up over Tasmania's southern coast
- TrendingLudhiana supermarket renames zucchini 'jugni', and here's how netizens reacted
- SportsISL 2020-21: A coming-of-age season, unlike any other
- SportsMohun Bagan supporters get ready for the new journey
- OpinionMy friend, Soumitra
- The Congress' frustration in the Maharashtra govt
- Lifestyle‘If he was on the stage, you’d not look at anybody else’
- TechnologyThe Apple timeline: Everything Cupertino released in 2020