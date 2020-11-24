Top news
- 1 crore health workers to get first dose; PM to hold meeting with CMs today
- Simply Put: How far from a vaccine now?
- Under fire, facing heat within, Kerala govt holds back social media law
- Mamata Banerjee: Amit Shah’s lunch at tribal home cooked at 5-star hotel
- Bhupesh Baghel: ‘When Congress fares weakly, it’s discussed...when we win, it’s not’
- SIT probe into ‘love jihad’ rules out conspiracy angle, outside funding
- Paswan’s Rajya Sabha seat may go to BJP as JD(U) unlikely to back LJP
- Congress hits out at senior leaders for speaking out, Bishnoi slams Ghulam Nabi Azad
6 photos from Sana Khan’s wedding ceremonyNovember 24, 2020 3:32:44 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Allahabad HC says previous orders on interfaith marriages not 'good law'
- CitiesCyclone Nivar: Section 144 to be imposed in Puducherry
- EntertainmentActor Ashiesh Roy passes away
- EntertainmentSons Of The Soil trailer: Tracing the journey of Abhishek Bachchan's Panthers
- TrendingOhio hospital hires a dog as 'justice volunteer', people on social media love the idea
- TrendingHow people reacted to Elon Musk beating Bill Gates to become world's second-richest person
- SportsWhy Azhar bowled Tendulkar in the last over vs South Africa in 1993
- SportsShikhar Dhawan shows a glimpse of Team India's new jersey
- OpinionNews on Covid vaccines is encouraging. But devil remains in the details
- The optimal temperature for storage of front-runner Covid-19 vaccines
- LifestyleMasaba Gupta: Sustainable fashion needs time, effort and money
- TechnologyDyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic review: The hot air purifier for this oddball year