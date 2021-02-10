Latest news
- RLD takes a dig at PM, says he’s a stoic when it comes to farmers
- Porn movies racket: Mumbai police lodge second FIR; eight arrested so far
- As donations dwindle, women farmers from Punjab hope to revive Singhu site
- Bombay HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of ex-BARC CEO to Feb 15
- Bhandara fire: Maharashtra hospital gets Rs 1.53 cr to rebuild gutted newborn unit
- Uttarakhand flash flood: Amit Shah apprises House of situation
- UP govt forms 3-member panel to coordinate relief ops with Uttarakhand
6 photos from Hansika Motwani’s Kashmir vacationFebruary 10, 2021 4:24:56 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- PM Modi replies to President's address in Lok Sabha
- SC orders status quo on dismantling of INS Viraat
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Samir Kochhar revisits Valentine Days
- EntertainmentQubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are back with a heartwarming show
- TrendingPicture of groom hooked to computer screen as bride waits triggers meme fest online
- TrendingThis video of a soldier effortlessly playing drums is a hit on social media
- Sultan of Reverse-Swing: How Anderson bends the ball after pitching
- SportsICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli down to fifth, Joe Root up to third in list
- OpinionClosing the health gap
- Glacial lakes: risks, solutions
- LifestyleFashion designer urges people to 'say no to dowry' with latest bridal collection
- TechnologyKoo is the new Atmanirbhar answer to Twitter