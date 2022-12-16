5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
December 16, 2022 4:52:26 pm
Malaika Arora has finally let her guard down on the show, Moving In With Malaika. Here are a few things which the actor has revealed on the reality show. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika revealed on the show that she was the one who proposed to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for marriage because she wanted to get out of the house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
After meeting with an accident this year, Malaika said that Arbaaz was the first person she saw after she was wheeled out from the operation theatre. (Photo: Express File Photo)
When Malaika told Karan Johar, “You are not in a relationship, you are desperate, h*rny all the time. Everything you say has a sexual connotation because you are manifesting it." (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika called Nora Fateh a ‘blow hot, blow cold’ kind of a person.(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika said that paparazzi make her uncomfortable. “Why are you focusing on my a*, my t*s? I am very proud of my body.” (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)