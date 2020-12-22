Top news
- 12-year-old is first dengue death in Delhi this year
- Follow LIVE updates on Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results
- B-Boy Kid Karam — the Indian link to newest Olympic sport
- Covid-19 new strain: Caution is key, details of threat not clear as yet
- Farm unions to meet on invite for talks, say govt’s letter ‘time-pass’
- Night before DDC counting, several leaders detained in J&K
- Priyanka call to Azad broke ice, brought Sonia, letter writers to discussion table
- House panel seeks leash on pvt hospitals, migrant data
- Horoscope Today December 22, 2020: Check astrological prediction
5 adorable photos from Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s weddingDecember 22, 2020 9:43:46 pm
Best of Express
- J&K DDC polls: Gupkar alliance maintains overall lead; BJP emerges single largest party as of now
- Tomar hopeful of farmer unions resuming talks soon; protesters show black flags to Haryana CM
- EntertainmentDhanashree Verma ties the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal
- EntertainmentCouldn’t say no to Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan
- TrendingCouple slide out of moving plane with their dog at La Guardia airport
- TrendingPostal worker surprises single mom battling COVID-19 with care package
- SportsThe bat-pad gap: Decoding Prithvi Shaw's flaw
- SportsATKMB lays down marker for ISL title challenge with resolute start
- OpinionDelhi now sees European powers as natural partners in constructing a durable balance of power in Indo-Pacific
- Abhaya case explained: From suicide to a murder verdict, a 28-year journey
- LifestyleThe biggest thing is believing that youth ingenuity is valuable for the future: Gitanjali Rao
- TechnologyOnePlus 8T Concept: Here is every other Special Edition phone from OnePlus