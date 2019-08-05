Entertainment Gallery 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Rare photos from Salman-Madhuri’s blockbuster It has been 25 years since Hum Aapke Hain Koun first hit the big screen. Even after so many years, the Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer continues to weave its magic. Sooraj Barjatya directorial Hum Aapke Hain Koun is celebrating the 25th year of its release. The family drama, which boosted the careers of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, was directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya. Since its release, the movie has achieved cult status. Let's take a trip down memory lane. (Photo: Express Archive) Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in a still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. (Photo: Express Archive) Not many people know this, but Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a remake of Rajshri Productions' Nadiya Ke Paar. (Photo: Express Archive) Hum Aapke Hain Koun also happens to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever made. (Photo: Express Archive) A few days into its release, Hum Aapke Hain Koun was declared a massive success. It was even dubbed in Telugu and re-released as Premalayam. (Photo: Express Archive) Hum Aapke Hain Koun won five Filmfare awards, including Best Film and Best Director. (Photo: Express Archive) Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. (Photo: Express Archive) Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will, reportedly, once again collaborate on a family drama. (Photo: Express Archive) Actress Renuka Shahane, who played a pivotal role in blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, "Gratitude to #SoorajBarjatya ji @rajshrifilms for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever increasing audience of cinema goers for showering their love & blessings on this big hearted family film." (Photo: Express Archive)