Entertainment Gallery 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit celebrate the milestone 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit celebrated their cult classic with the other cast members including Renuka Sahane and Mohnish Bahl. Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun completed 25 years. To celebrate the landmark year of their film, the cast and the crew, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Sahane, Satish Shah and others attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai and also interacted with the media. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram) Salman Khan aka Prem of Hum Aapke Hain Koun was also present at the screening of the movie. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous at the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Renuka Sahane who played Madhuri Dixit's elder sister Pooja in the movie came along with her husband Ashutosh Rana for the screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mohnish Bahl aka Rajesh of Hum Aapke Hain Koun came along with his family to experience the film on the silver screen again. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan Bahl also came to watch her father's iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan shared a photo from the screening and captioned it, "Celebrating #25yearsofHAHK." Satish Shah at the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya at the screen of his hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)