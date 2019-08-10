25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit celebrate the milestone

Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun completed 25 years. To celebrate the landmark year of their film, the cast and the crew, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Sahane, Satish Shah and others attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai and also interacted with the media. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)