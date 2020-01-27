Must Read
- WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin in Falls Count Anywhere Match
- 2020 Grammy Awards winners list
- HRD flags graft in key scheme: Handwritten cab bills for Rs 1.2 crore
- Jharkhand Pathalgadi killings: 12 more arrested
- Sea of Tricolour as Shaheen Bagh celebrates R-Day
- This Indian startup has created a VR platform for the construction industry
- Delhi assembly elections: Pollution makes appearance in promises by all three parties
- Horoscope Today, January 27, 2020
- How a ration shop in Dantewada is restoring normalcy by providing grains
- Maharashtra: State school canteens adopt healthier menus, curb obesity
2020 Grammys highlights: Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish win bigPublished: January 27, 2020 2:40:06 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 'Please don't backtrack later': Kejriwal on Amit Shah's development promise
- Nothing more urgent if somebody is going to be hanged: SC on 2012 gangrape convict's plea
- EntertainmentI am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, and my kids are Hindustan, says Shah Rukh Khan
- EntertainmentDoes Hollywood really love movies about itself? Fact-checking Oscar’s narcissism
- Trending#FollowMeForMoreRecipes: From peeled oranges to boiled eggs netizens share hilarious cooking instructions
- TrendingCanadian man rescues three frozen kittens by pouring warm coffee on them
- SportsKobe Bryant’s brilliant and complicated legacy
- SportsThe deserving get left out each time: Vinesh Phogat on Padma award
- OpinionWhy Jal Jeevan Mission is latest among nationwide programmes that will empower women
- Explained: Air India disinvestment — what govt has on offer
- LifestyleGrammys 2020: Taking risks was the biggest fashion trend on the red carpet
- TechnologyPoco X2 finally coming to India: Here are the key specs of the phone