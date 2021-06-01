15 / 20

R Madhavan has now been busy working for his next titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect but after the Covid pandemic hit, the film got delayed. Rocketry is shot in Tamil, Hindi and English. And it will also be dubbed in Telugu and Kannada. The film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2021.



The film is a biographical drama film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film is written, produced and directed by Madhavan and is his directorial debut, which also stars him alongside actor Simran.



On Mother's day 2019, the actor shared, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MAA .. so I finally did what you have been asking me to...Shaved after 2 YEARS..🙈🙈😂😂 and the YOUNGER NAMBI NARAYANAN is ready to go to France and win them over. #shaversremorse #Rocketrythefilm #Rocketryfilm @Rocketryfilm #filminginfrance #filminginserbia #vijaymoolan #nambinarayanan #vernonfrance." (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram)