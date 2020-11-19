5 / 19

"quick read before I head out to shoot, my favourite thing to do even as a child - getting lost in a book…fascinated by the colours and characters!! @karanjohar congratulationssss…another feather in your cap!! This one is all LUV ❤️P.S - #raiseareader and watch the magic unfold 💫," Alia Bhatt wrote with the photo. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)