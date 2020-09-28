19 / 19

Preity Zinta wrote with the photo, "Remembering Yash Uncle - My fav Director, a man who had the biggest and the youngest heart. He spoilt me with food, love and his wonderful stories. After I worked with him for Veer Zaara he never called me Preity again. It was always Zaara ❤️ Yash Uncle, You will forever live in my heart and millions of hearts. Thank you for enriching our lives by giving us such beautiful, meaningful and memorable cinema. Love you ❤️ #Filmmaker #Legend #Icon #YashUncle #Ting" (Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)