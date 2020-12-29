8 / 15

Neetu Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor. The actor shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... Jug Jugg Jeeyo was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!!" (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)