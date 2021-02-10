Latest news
- RLD takes a dig at PM, says he’s a stoic when it comes to farmers
- Porn movies racket: Mumbai police lodge second FIR; eight arrested so far
- As donations dwindle, women farmers from Punjab hope to revive Singhu site
- Bombay HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of ex-BARC CEO to Feb 15
- Bhandara fire: Maharashtra hospital gets Rs 1.53 cr to rebuild gutted newborn unit
- Uttarakhand flash flood: Amit Shah apprises House of situation
- UP govt forms 3-member panel to coordinate relief ops with Uttarakhand
15 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: February 10, 2021 8:07:32 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Uttarakhand: After 3 days of rescue ops, govt told labourers might be trapped in another tunnel
- Farmers announce 4-hour nationwide rail blockade on Feb 18
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Samir Kochhar revisits Valentine Days
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut threatens to leave Twitter, backs homegrown app Koo
- Trending'Humba humba ramba ramba': Mamata Banerjee mocks TMC leaders who joined BJP, sparks meme fest
- TrendingWoman records neighbour practicing 'Pink Panther' tune for months, video amuses netizens
- Sultan of Reverse-Swing: How Anderson bends the ball after pitching
- SportsICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli down to fifth, Joe Root up to third in list
- OpinionClosing the health gap
- Glacial lakes: risks, solutions
- LifestyleHardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son, Agatsya, enjoys first day at the pool; see pics
- TechnologyIn 2020, Chinese apps lost dominance in India: AppsFlyer report