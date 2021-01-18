6 / 15

Sharing this photo on Instagram, Yami Gautam wrote, "This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer ! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television ! Life has come about a full circle it feels ! I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude." (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)