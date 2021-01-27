10 / 14

Katrina Kaif shared photos from her latest photoshoot with a caption that read, "My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as an artist, to contribute to society , and to ask myself everyday “How can I give back ? Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles , so when another struggles they know they are not alone." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)