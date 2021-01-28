1 / 13

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav's Netflix film The White Tiger is being appreciated for its gripping screenplay and brilliant performances. Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the movie is based on Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name. PeeCee particularly has been overwhelmed by the response to her film. A few days back, she shared The White Tiger is the highest-ranked movie on Netflix. On Wednesday, Chopra took to Instagram to share what she liked about the film. Check out her responses. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)