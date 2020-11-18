Top news
- Calling Gupkar alliance a gang, Amit Shah says it & Cong will bring terror back
- With Gupkar alliance and out of it: how Congress pushed to wall
- PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden talk; flag Covid-19, climate change and Indo-Pacific
- Barack Obama and basketball: In his life and in his book
- Delhi coronavirus: 99 deaths in 24 hours; 5-day survey in hotspots
- Govt pins its hopes on in-country vaccine trials
- Facing flak over student’s suicide, LSR staff council says being unjustly targeted
- Despite poll result, Nitish keeps Home, most portfolios unchanged
- RJD targets Nitish over corruption case against his minister
12 photos from Saif-Kareena and Arjun-Malaika’s Dharamshala sojournNovember 18, 2020 12:48:40 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Is Delhi contemplating a lockdown? What is the market shutdown move?
- CitiesEye on rural economy, Madhya Pradesh to get cow cabinet
- EntertainmentTom and Jerry trailer: The original frenemies return
- EntertainmentNetrikann teaser: Nayanthara is up against a ruthless serial killer
- TrendingNetizens cheer as Baby Yoda doll goes to Space Station with SpaceX astronauts
- TrendingEngland cricketer Jos Buttler gets interrupted by daughter during interview
- SportsSunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli: Age of paternity leaves
- SportsA footballer’s Covid dribble from Fiji to Goa: 40 days, quarantine in 3 countries
- OpinionDemocratic barbarism, where every issue is seen as partisan combat, is aided by judicial power
- Why PB Mehta believes the SC is failing to live up to its role
- LifestyleIndian cuisine in Australia is on the cusp of exploding: Chef Andy Allen
- TechnologyXbox Series S: We tested Microsoft's smallest Xbox