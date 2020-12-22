Top news
- 12-year-old is first dengue death in Delhi this year
- Follow LIVE updates on Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results
- B-Boy Kid Karam — the Indian link to newest Olympic sport
- Covid-19 new strain: Caution is key, details of threat not clear as yet
- Farm unions to meet on invite for talks, say govt’s letter ‘time-pass’
- Night before DDC counting, several leaders detained in J&K
- Priyanka call to Azad broke ice, brought Sonia, letter writers to discussion table
- House panel seeks leash on pvt hospitals, migrant data
- Horoscope Today December 22, 2020: Check astrological prediction
12 photos from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s chiksa ceremonyDecember 22, 2020 12:52:06 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesPossession of skin of dead cows, bullocks not an offence: Bombay HC
- PM Modi calls AMU 'mini India', lauds university's heritage
- EntertainmentKhyaal Rakhya Kar: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's story transcends generations
- EntertainmentIlaiyaraaja and Prasad Studios at loggerheads over security breach
- Trending'Hero' rescue worker saves baby elephant hit by motorcycle by performing CPR
- TrendingPolice patrol cars sync lights to ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas’ to spread festive cheer
- SportsThe bat-pad gap: Decoding Prithvi Shaw's flaw
- SportsCold, chills, unable to taste masala chips: Kashyap-Saina’s road to recovery
- OpinionDelhi now sees European powers as natural partners in constructing a durable balance of power in Indo-Pacific
- Abhaya case explained: From suicide to a murder verdict, a 28-year journey
- Lifestyle'Dignified', 'decent', 'cultural': How Indians are schooled on dress code
- TechnologyOnePlus 8T Concept: Here is every other Special Edition phone from OnePlus